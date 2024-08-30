What! Jersey’s Latest Food Craze The “Fried Chicken” Bagel!

OMG! Is This True? Jersey's Fried Chicken Bagel?

Bagels are a huge part of the Jersey food scene and we arguably have some of the best bagel shops in the nation right here in the Garden State. I can still remember the first time I had a bagel and fell in love with them. I was over at my friend Glenn's house and his family had this funny-looking roll they called a "bagel". This roll was different than the ones I was accustomed to and they were putting something called "cream cheese" on it lol. Yes, it was my first bagel and from that point on I tried to get invited every weekend for this new treat. Well years later and I still enjoy a good bagel and I'm sure you may feel the same way too.

So I came across this article from NJ.com and they were discussing a brand new food craze here in New Jersey and it's .....wait for it, the "fried chicken bagel"! Yes a shop in Harrison, New Jersey has invented their own take on a fried chicken bagel. "Now Tiam Tiam in Harrison is taking the Jersey classic in an innovative direction. Owners and husband and wife, Jesse and Jennifer Kimm have created four Asian-inspired bagel flavors for their Sunday brunch menu – triple taro, Taiwanese popcorn fried chicken, longanisa (Filipino-style sausage) and brown sugar milk tea boba."

The "friend chicken" bagel jumps out to me. I love fried chicken, and we have seen how popular "chicken and waffles" have become. Why not a bagel with a "friend chicken" twist? I am taking a trip to Tiam Tiam and checking this new food creation out for myself.

If you have had this new creation let us know what you thought and post your comments below.

