We’ve Found New Jersey’s Best “Bucket-List” Steakhouse
It's funny because I was sitting here looking for the words to kick off this article and when I thought about my topic "steak" I thought, "Steak is the star of any dinner". Because "steak" is the all-star on the plate it doesn't like to be upstaged.
When you have a steak dinner the sides around the star are usually very low-key and simple portions this way they don't take away from the main course. Usually when you see a nice steak dinner plated you have your chop and then a simple portion of vegetables, potato, and maybe a side salad. Simple yet iconic and delicious.
Lovefood recently released an article that focused on the iconic steak dinner. They issued a list of the best "bucket-list" steakhouses in America. "A steak dinner is one of the best-loved meals in the US – so it's no wonder that there are plenty of restaurants dedicated to juicy, tender cuts of beef all over the country. From classic fine-dining eateries that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand to budget-friendly places where the chefs know their medium from their rare."
As for New Jersey, an iconic steakhouse in Atlantic County was chosen as our "bucket list" restaurant. "In a city with a steakhouse around every corner, Morton's The Steakhouse is regularly tipped as the best – and rightly so. Located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel, the elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks (which can be paired with the freshest seafood around). The rib-eye steak is the top order here, but the lobster bisque is also a crowd favorite."
