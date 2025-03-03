It's funny because I was sitting here looking for the words to kick off this article and when I thought about my topic "steak" I thought, "Steak is the star of any dinner". Because "steak" is the all-star on the plate it doesn't like to be upstaged.

Get our free mobile app

When you have a steak dinner the sides around the star are usually very low-key and simple portions this way they don't take away from the main course. Usually when you see a nice steak dinner plated you have your chop and then a simple portion of vegetables, potato, and maybe a side salad. Simple yet iconic and delicious.

Steak Dinner Canva loading...

We've Found New Jersey's Best "Bucket-List" Steakhouse

Lovefood recently released an article that focused on the iconic steak dinner. They issued a list of the best "bucket-list" steakhouses in America. "A steak dinner is one of the best-loved meals in the US – so it's no wonder that there are plenty of restaurants dedicated to juicy, tender cuts of beef all over the country. From classic fine-dining eateries that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand to budget-friendly places where the chefs know their medium from their rare."

Steak Canva loading...

As for New Jersey, an iconic steakhouse in Atlantic County was chosen as our "bucket list" restaurant. "In a city with a steakhouse around every corner, Morton's The Steakhouse is regularly tipped as the best – and rightly so. Located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel, the elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks (which can be paired with the freshest seafood around). The rib-eye steak is the top order here, but the lobster bisque is also a crowd favorite."

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker