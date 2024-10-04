Here Are The Weirdest New Jersey World Records

New Jersey has some of the most unusual world records on the books, and here are just some of them.

When people from outside the Garden State think of our state they think of beaches, pizza, and summer, but these records have nothing to do with any of that.

Weird New Jersey World Records

New Jersey world records have more to do with elephants than bagels.

And they focus more on lightbulbs than they do on pizza.

The records the Garden State has in the books focus more on toy cars than they do on beaches and boardwalks.

According to World Record Academy, here are some of the world records New Jersey is known for.

These World Records Belong To New Jersey?

Matchbox Cars. If you love Matchbox Cars and you live in New Jersey, you are in luck. Newfield is the home of the largest Matchbox Car museum in the world.

World’s Largest Glass Bottle. If your life’s work has been looking for the largest hand-blown glass bottle in the world, your search ends in Millville.

World’s Largest Hammock. If you enjoy kicking back on a relaxing hammock, you can find the largest one in the world in Jersey City.

The New Jersey Elephant World Record

World’s Largest Elephant Statue. If you live in the Garden State, you don’t even need to cross the state lines. Just head to Margate City to meet Lucy.

These are just some of the unusual world records held. And you thought we were just all about beaches and pizza.

