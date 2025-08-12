Could We See The First Hurricane in the Atlantic? What Could This Mean for New Jersey This Week?
Potential Impacts for the Jersey Shore
Stormy End To The Week Possible In New Jersey
Possible First Atlantic Hurricane of 2025
Meteorologists are keeping an eye on a tropical wave developing off the coast of Africa, and this could be the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 season. A tropical wave, currently tagged by meteorologists as "Invest 97L", is showing strong signs of developing into what could become the season’s first hurricane.
This disturbance has moved off the African coast near the Cabo Verde Islands into warm waters with "low wind shear", officials say this is ideal for possible intensification.
What Will The First 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Be Possibly Named?
Forecasters say that the system could possibly strengthen into a hurricane, likely named Erin, by late in the week.
Read More: New Study: How Long Do New Jersey Residents Live?
Bottom line for us here along the Atlantic Coast, current modeling leans toward a path that would keep the storm offshore, but it's still early, and trends can shift.
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi