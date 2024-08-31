We Have The BEST City In New Jersey To Raise A Family

Where Should Families Look To Live In New Jersey

It is a question many people ask themselves, especially when you have a family, where is a great place to live in the Garden State? This article will examine where the best place to live with a family in New Jersey is based on an article published by Nostalgic Buzz.

In the article, Nostalgic Buzz pointed out one location in Mercer County as a great place for families. Princeton was selected as a perfect place for families. "Princeton looks like the type of place you'd see in some sort of fairy tale. The campus itself is grandiose with brick buildings covered in pretty ivy. The fall season has stunning colors of red, yellow, and orange -- while the summer months are quite pleasant. This is a highly affluent community, where professionals of all fields end up residing with their families."

Of course, the town is known best for the University, which is one of the best in the world, but the town is a great one as well and a shining gem in the Garden State. Of course, this being said it's not cheap living in Princeton. According to Zillow "The average home value in Princeton, NJ is $933773, up 10.2% over the past year."

In addition, the article cited that location, location, location is a prime consideration "One big point of emphasis is location. Princeton is essentially a hop, skip, and a jump from both New York City and Philadelphia. People working in those cities can rely on public transportation to take them to and from work. Princeton unsurprisingly also has some of the best schools in all of New Jersey."

CLICK HERE to read the complete Nostalgic Buzz article.

