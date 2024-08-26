We Found the Best Pork Roll, Egg, & Cheese in New Jersey and it’s at the Jersey Shore

New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese.

It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese.

I was speaking with one of my favorite "New Jerseyans" and his favorite thing is, of course, pork roll. He said it reminds him of home and family. "Others try to make that perfect pork roll but there's nothing like a true New Jersey pork roll sandwich."

The only debate is where is the best pork roll, egg, and cheese at the Jersey Shore. We ask this question all the time and we have some awesome places with the best. There are several places that made it to the top of the list with the help of yelp.com here in Ocean County: JT's Bagel Hut in Lacey, Beach Shack in Pt. Pleasant Beach, The Bagel Shack in Beach Haven, Lava Java in Lavallette, Oh What A Bagel in Bayville, and so many more great places. Where is the best place in Ocean County to grab a pork roll, egg, and cheese?

Lovefood.com thinks they have the answer where the best Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich is in New Jersey.

Where is the best Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey?

Lovefood.com says it's The Committed Pig in Manasquan.

The Committed Pig is located at 165 Main Street in Manasquan. For more information click here.

