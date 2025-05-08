We Found New Jersey’s Best Lasagna And It’s Among Very Best In America

We Found New Jersey's Best Lasagna And It's Among The Very Best In America

Lasagna is a beloved food. You have to be a terrible cook to make a bad lasagna dinner. Think about that! It's a delicious recipe that has been a foodie favorite for centuries.

Mashed has put together a very impressive list of the very best restaurants in all of America (16) to enjoy a lasagna dinner. The very best restaurants in the nation, when it comes to lasagna. To be at the Top in the nation says something for the lasagna recipe you have at your restaurant.

According to Mashed, "When you think of the most craveable Italian-American comfort food, lasagna probably ranks right up there. According to YouGov, it's the second most popular Italian dish in America after garlic bread. Classic lasagna typically features springy noodles layered with a meaty ragu sauce, béchamel sauce, and cheese. However, there are many different ways to make lasagna, which adds to its appeal."

So let's examine the very best lasagna dish in New Jersey. We have to visit Hudson County, North Bergen, to be exact. The article cited La Sorrentina as one of the Top 16 restaurants in the nation for lasagna.

Mashed said, "New Jersey has one of the highest concentrations of Italian residents in the United States, so it makes sense that the state would also be home to one of the best restaurant lasagnas in the country. La Sorrentina is a family-run spot that's casual and cozy with brick walls, wooden tables, and an open kitchen where you can watch the chefs whip up Italian favorites like pizza and pasta. One of the most popular pasta dishes on the menu is the lasagna Napoletana, a classic that has everything you would expect in a traditional lasagna — meat sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce."

I'm putting La Sorrentina on my list of "must-visit" places in the Garden State. If you have had the lasagna, let us know what you thought and share your review with our readers.

