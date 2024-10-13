WD-40 is Flying off the Shelves in New Jersey, Here’s Why

I'm not even sure what you use WD-40 for. Possibly, it's for a bike chain?

Ok, I just asked my husband, it's for lubricating rusty metal. Ah-ha, now it rings a bell. My Dad would use it on everything, how could I forget that?

Since fall is here in New Jersey and you're shopping at Home Depot or Lowes for your rakes and fall things, you might want to reach for the WD-40, if there's still some on the shelves.

Anything squeaky, WD-40 works.

I had absolutely no idea for this fall idea when it comes to WD-40 and our pumpkins. Especially those jack-o-lanterns you just carved with the family, well WD-40 works on them also.

According to Good Housekeeping once you plunge your knife into a pumpkin, scoop all the guts out and give it a spooky facelift, those carved pumpkins only last about 3-5 days. WD-40 can help the pumpkin last longer than it does.

Really? This is cool WD-40. According to this pumpkin hack on the WD-40 hack on their website, saying: "After you’re done carving, spray your pumpkin with a light coating of WD-40® Multi-Use Product. Not only does it grant extra shine, but the coating will help the pumpkin last a bit longer and delay the onset of decay."

How does WD-40 Keep those New Jersey pumpkins fresh?

According to Family Handyman it's because of its solvent-like properties, WD-40 is also an effective insect repellent.

WD-40 is used to prevent wasps from building nests or spiders in your window sills or doors. So, very interesting, WD-40 is effective at keeping away bugs that want to munch on your pumpkin, too!

WD-40 is also used on the pumpkin to keep them from becoming frozen. There are some chilly mornings in New Jersey.

One thing to remember, if you have a yard with lots of deer or squirrels that might want to munch on your pumpkins, please don't use WD-40 on them, it's not safe for animals to ingest. It could be toxic for them. And, remember WD-40 is flammable, please use fake candles or LED lights, not real burning candles when using WD-40 on your pumpkins.

