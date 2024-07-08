Warning: New Jersey Travelers Stay Away from These 5 Places in the World

It's exciting because we want to go and get out and explore. But, maybe re-think if you're planning to go to these places.

According to NBC News, the Transportation Security Administration experienced its busiest single travel day in history. Wow, amazing.

The official summer travel season is now through August 31st.

We are so lucky in New Jersey, we are the Garden State and home of the beautiful Jersey Shore. We have the gorgeous beaches, ocean, and award winning boardwalks. This is the perfect spot to live, we live in a vacation spot.

We love cruises, heading to Disney, and at times leaving the country living here in New Jersey. If you're lucky enough to have a pass port and you want to travel outside of New Jersey and possibly outside of the country, there are a couple of places you should not be traveling to.

The US Department of State highly suggests avoiding these destinations due to threats of violence, kidnapping, or something worse. Right now they have 19 countries under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.

Here’s a look at five of them and the reasons WHY they say New Jerseyans should stay away.

5 Places New Jerseyans should Not Travel To and Stay Away From, according to the US Department of State

*Venezuela - "Do Not Travel" advisory due to crime, kidnapping and civil unrest.

*Iraq - "Do Not Travel" advisory due to terrorism, kidnapping and civil unrest.

*Burma - The State Department warns you that parts of the country have less than adequate healthcare and emergency medical resources. Land mines and unexploded devices are common as well.

*Iran - The Do Not Travel advisory for Iran is about as direct as it can possibly get. It reads "U.S. citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason" and explains that Americans have been kidnapped, arrested or arrested on false charges. Terrorism and civil unrest are risk listed as major risks of traveling to the country.

*Russia - The State Department's Do Not Travel Advisory for Russia is lengthy and reads "Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism."

