Warning: 5 Scams Every New Jerseyan Needs to Know About

New Jersey residents beware: scams are on the rise! Discover the five cunning tactics thieves use to exploit unsuspecting victims.

Learn how to spot and avoid common scams in your area to protect yourself and your loved ones.

There are so many scams out there. Please be a safe.

Thank you to the Brick Township Police Department for these three scams to watch out for, according to the patch.com.

I've been having so many spam calls, please be careful with all these calls coming into your phone. It's nuts. I'm on the blocked call list and still get them. I hate them.

What are the 5 scams we should all watch out for in Ocean County New Jersey?

#1. Phishing Scam: This is scam is about finding out all the personal information you have from credit card numbers, bank accounts, social security number, and more. Never give out any information when you're not sure who is asking. Make sure you know who is asking.

#2 - Brushing Scam: Brushing scams are when a company sends a product to you by mail to manipulate online reviews by sending unsolicited packages to boost a seller's product ratings. If you didn't order it, you shouldn't be receiving anything by mail.

#3 - Gift Card Scams: Anytime anyone requests payment in the form of a gift card, it is usually spam. Especially, if it's a utility company or anything thing else that looks suspicious.

#4 - Grandparent Scams: This is so sad and when my Mom was living she would get calls all day from spam callers. We were always so concerned about it. But, if they get a call from a family member or grand child in distress and it's all made up. They claim to be in trouble and need money. Please make sure to talk to your older parents or grandparents about this horrible scam going around. Always have a back up plan for them so they are Ok.

#5 - Email scams are the worst. Beware of suspicious emails. Be very cautious of email attachments.

