If you are looking for a perfect Christmas day trip with the family, then I have a great suggestion for you. It's a trip to the beautiful Wanamaker's Building in Philadelphia for the Macy's Light Show and Amazing Dickens Village.

It was an amazing day in Philadelphia as the city is decorating for Christmas and is looking festive, including Love Park, which is right there in Center City, to enjoy and shop, and get into the Christmas vibe. We had a fantastic afternoon.

What is the History of the Historic Wanamaker Building in Philadelphia?

Department-store pioneer John Wanamaker created the Wanamaker Building in Philadelphia in the early 1900s after his original shop got too popular for its old space. He wanted something grand and modern, so he built a huge, elegant store right by City Hall, which opened in 1911 and quickly became a significant part of city life.

Inside, the showstopper was the massive Grand Court, home to the famous Wanamaker Organ and a giant bronze eagle where people loved to meet up. Even though the department store eventually faded and the building now has a mix of offices and retail, that iconic center space, organ, and eagle still make it one of Philly’s most beloved landmarks.

What is the History of the Wanamaker's Christmas Lights Show?

The Wanamaker Christmas Light Show began in 1956 as a fun way to celebrate the holidays inside the huge Grand Court of the Wanamaker Building. It quickly became a beloved Philly tradition, with giant light-up holiday scenes set to music and families gathering year after year to watch the magic unfold. Even as the store and technology have changed over time, the show has stayed a festive favorite, bringing that same joyful holiday atmosphere to the heart of the city every winter.

Another great part of this day trip is the Dickens Village, which is also located in the Wanamaker building. It is an amazing tour through the Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" featuring beautiful scenery as you stroll through the streets of old London. Scrooge and other characters come to life with animatronic replicas. I thoroughly enjoyed this exhibit.

Take A Look At The Fantastic Christmas Experience for 2025 in Philadelphia