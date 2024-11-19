Visit A Truly Magical Christmas Restaurant at the Jersey Shore

A Truly Great Christmas Vibe At The Jersey Shore

This holiday season you are looking for fun and festive attractions to visit in New Jersey and we have found a great restaurant to check out. I was scrolling through Instagram when I stumbled across a restaurant page that looked like it was straight from the North Pole. If Santa had a favorite restaurant this would be the place and I wanna share it with you so you and your family can enjoy it.

Sinner's Steakhouse (20 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742) has transformed itself into a Christmas landmark. This restaurant could be on Santa Lane at the North Pole.

According to Sinner's Restaurant's Instagram, "Join us at Sinner’s Steakhouse for a jolly Ol’ sinful experience From November 13th - January 5th. Sinners will transform into a Christmas extravaganza. Try a signature cocktail like our Reif Rum Coquito, Cousin Eddie’s Egg Nog, Scrooge’s Usual, and more. All desserts offered will have a Christmas twist by combining traditional and festive notes. You can even make your own hot chocolate!! You don’t want to miss A Sinner’s Christmas Experience."

Sinner's Restaurant via Instagram

The Christmas vibe is on now at Sinner's Steakhouse until January 5th in Point Pleasant Beach. I'm going to make my reservations and make sure I get some great pics for the holiday season at this Christmas treasure right here at the Jersey Shore.

MONDAY: CLOSED TUESDAY: CLOSED WEDNESDAY: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

THURSDAY: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM FRIDAY: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM SATURDAY & SUNDAY: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

