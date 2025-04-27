There are so many scams that New Jerseyans have to think about now, it's just crazy. I remember several years ago we were just learning about scams, spam, junk and so much more.

I get so many spam calls throughout the day and I can block them, they will still call me. Many company have new features that are meant to protect their customers from unwanted spam calls. I get so many "spam" calls from California, it's weird.

It doesn't matter the amount of protection we get from different companies like AT&T and others, they're not full proof on protecting from the spam.

KEEP READING: When Stores Close in New Jersey, Beware of these Scams

The United States Postal Service is warning New Jerseyans about a new type of scam called "vishing"? What? Another one? Remember, we recently found out about the new "phishing" scam. I can't keep up with all these scams.

"Phishing" scams, so you remember is basically through our email. These certain scams usually target companies like Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart on-line, Target on-line, and more. Emails "seem" to come from businesses like these that look like official shipping and delivery attempt notifications. I just received one yesterday, knowing I didn't order anything.

They're hoping you will not think about it and click the link and give them information like your username, password or credit card number so that your package won’t be “returned to sender.” PLEASE don't click on a link, unless you know for sure.

What is the new "VISHING" Scam?

The United State Postal Investigative Service, warn us that they have been spoofed by these scams. The scammers will use a false number of a legitimate government agency or a bank in order to gain your trust. And the United States Postal Investigative Services wants to remind us, "the USPS does not call customers about package deliveries and they will never request personally identifiable information for delivery verification purposes."

"Vishing", (phone scam) the scammers pretend to be a postal inspector to investigate you for a crime. They'll ask you personal and financial records, only you would know, please be aware of this. They will encourage you to look up United State Postal Investigation Service number, and they will sound real. Don't believe them. THIS IS NOT STANDARD PRACTICE with the USPS. They will not call you from a number listed on their website and will not ask your personal information. And, they will never ask YOU to send money.

