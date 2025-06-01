The Very Best Sandwich Shop In New Jersey

We are always on the hunt for the "best" sandwiches in America, and more precisely, here in the Garden State. I came across a recent article by Chowhound that listed the best sandwiches in every state in the U.S.

Get our free mobile app

The article was written by Corinne Barone, "Versions of the sandwich have existed around the world for thousands of years, but it was England's 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, who has often been credited with putting the the handheld food on the map in the early 1770s. It would take another 150 years or so before sandwiches gained popularity across the pond when sandwich variations like peanut butter and jelly, club, po'boys, and sloppy joes exploded around the 1920s. Since then, eateries across America have evolved the meal with gourmet and global fusions that nod to the health-conscious movement."

According to Chowhound, here in New Jersey, Ernest & Son Meat Market (3305 W. Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203) was chosen as the place to find the "best sandwich" here in the Garden State.

Read More: We Found The Best Waterfront Dining For You At The Jersey Shore

Chowhound commented, "A new local favorite has emerged. The tantalizing subs at the unpretentious deli, Ernest & Son, have even been approved by Guy Fieri, and we'll bet our money that the establishment won't remain a hidden gem for long."

Let us know where your favorite sandwich shop is here in New Jersey. Don't forget to include your favorite sandwich and what you recommend.

Check Out Other Very Popular Foods From Around The Nation

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker