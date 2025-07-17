If you haven’t been keeping up with stamp prices lately, you might be surprised the next time you head to the post office.

Over the weekend, the United States Postal Service (USPS) rolled out another round of price increases and yes, that includes the cost of a Forever Stamp.

How Much Are Forever Stamps Now?

The price of a Forever Stamp has jumped from 73 cents to 78 cents, marking yet another increase in recent years. It may not sound like much at first glance, but those extra cents add up, especially for people who still regularly mail letters, cards, or bills.

Everything Else That Just Got More Expensive

Here’s a breakdown of what else changed, according to usatoday.com:

Domestic postcards: Now 62¢ (up from 56¢)

Letters (1 ounce): Now 78¢ (up from 73¢)

Additional ounces: Now 29¢ (up from 28¢)

International postcards and 1-ounce letters: Now $1.70 (up from $1.65)

Why the increase? According to USPS, rising operational costs, like workers’ compensation, retirement benefits, and overall inflation are a major factor.

What’s Behind the USPS Price Hike?

The USPS also reported a $9.5 billion net loss in 2024, which was $3 billion more than the year before.

For many of us, mailing letters and paying bills through the postal service isn’t as common as it once was. With digital options like online bill pay and money apps, fewer people rely on traditional mail. But for those who still do, especially small businesses and older adults, these price hikes make a noticeable difference.

Keep Reading: Be Aware of the New Smishing Scam in NJ

So next time you stock up on stamps, don’t be shocked It's a sign of the changing times.