If you’re planning to ship gifts or packages from New Jersey this holiday season, get ready, it’s going to cost a little more this year.

Once again, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is rolling out temporary rate increases for the busy holiday period, and New Jersey residents who rely on Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, Parcel Select, or Priority Mail Express will see those changes NOW running through January 18, 2026.

Why the Price Bump?

According to the USPS, the seasonal price adjustment is designed to help cover the higher operating and handling costs that come with the holiday rush.

The agency says the increase will also support its “Delivering for America Plan”, a 10-year initiative aimed at modernizing operations and making the Postal Service more sustainable, both financially and environmentally.

In other words, they’re hoping these temporary boosts will keep mail and packages moving smoothly when shipping demand peaks in November and December.

Still, many customers are left scratching their heads over the complicated rate zones and weight-based tiers that can make it tricky to figure out exactly how much more they’ll pay. Here’s a simplified breakdown.

Retail Price Increases

Priority Mail & USPS Ground Advantage (Zones 1–4):

+$0.40 for 0–3 lbs

+$0.60 for 4–10 lbs

+$0.95 for 11–25 lbs

+$3.00 for 26–70 lbs & Oversized

Priority Mail (Zones 5–9):

+$0.90 for 0–3 lbs

+$1.45 for 4–10 lbs

+$3.25 for 11–25 lbs

+$7.00 for 26–70 lbs

Priority Mail Flat Rate:

+$1.45 for Large Flat Rate Boxes

+$0.90 for all other Flat Rate Products

USPS Ground Advantage (Zones 5–9):

+$0.50 for 0–3 lbs

+$1.00 for 4–10 lbs

+$2.00 for 11–25 lbs

+$5.75 for 26–70 lbs & Oversized

Priority Mail Express:

Increases range from $1.10 to $16.00, depending on zone and weight.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate:

+$2.00 for Flat Rate Envelopes

There's also an increase for commercial packages and postages, as well. For more information on all the zones and information on prices CLICK HERE.

What It Means for Shippers in New Jersey

While the increases may not seem huge on their own, they can add up fast for anyone sending multiple holiday packages, especially for small businesses or families shipping gifts across the country.

The best advice? Plan early. Shipping before the mid-December rush not only helps you avoid delays but can also give you time to compare prices between carriers like USPS, UPS, and FedEx.

And if you’re mailing locally within New Jersey or the tri-state area, you might save a few dollars by choosing USPS Ground Advantage instead of Priority Mail, as long as you ship early enough to allow for slightly longer delivery times.

The GOOD News?

The USPS says these price changes are temporary, and rates should return to normal after January 18, 2026. Still, for now, sending packages this holiday season will cost a bit more, so budgeting for those extra few dollars per box is a smart move.

