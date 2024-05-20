UPDATE: Red Lobster Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Following a big loss, Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and now they look to try and recover millions lost during the "Endless Shrimp" promotion. So I guess we could say the little shrimp did them in, sort of. It appears that customers took real advantage of "endless shrimp" and it cost the seafood chain dearly. Following the "endless shrimp" mishap, Red Lobster closed some 50+ locations, which included several here in New Jersey. Those NJ locations included Lawrenceville, East Brunswick, Ledgewood, and Bridgewater.

Get our free mobile app

According to a recent Patch article, while Red Lobster goes through the bankruptcy process the remaining locations that are open will remain open. CEO Jonathan Tibus said in a news release "This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth."

Patch added that these New Jersey locations are open:

Red Lobster has roughly a dozen eateries in New Jersey that remain open. Some include:

Toms River (1298 Hooper Ave.)

Delran (3003 Rt. 130 South)

Cherry Hill (2100 Rt. 38)

South Plainfield (7000 Hadley Rd.)

Iselin (635 U.S. Highway 1)

Woodbury (1500 Almonesson Rd.)

Mays Landing (4411 Black Horse Pike)

Union (2520 Rt. 22)

I have to admit I haven't been to Red Lobster in a while but I have gone many times over the years. It may sound simple but I do love their cheddar biscuits lol I always enjoyed Red Lobster and hope it finds a way to continue to stay open. Only time will tell as they go through bankruptcy whether they remain afloat, but we hope they will.