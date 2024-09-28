UPDATE: New Jersey Ranked One of the Happiest States in America😊

Don't Worry Be Happy In Jersey

Forget About It! If you are looking for a great place to be than look no further than the Garden State. New data shows that New Jersey is ranked one of the "happiest" states to live in America, in fact, New Jersey is ranked in the Top 5 for "happiness" in America.

Get our free mobile app

According to Kobocents, New Jersey is "Great for Emotional And Physical Well-Being". In addition, "New Jersey is an excellent place to live if you value emotional and physical well-being. The state ranked #3 out of 50 states. The work environment is good, ranking at #14, and community and environment ranked at #29." WalletHub came out with there state rankings.

Happiest States

5. New Jersey: Great for Emotional And Physical Well-Being

4. Minnesota: An Excellent Place To Work

3. Maryland: Ranked High for the Work Environment

2. Hawaii: #1 For Emotional And Physical Well-Being

1. Utah: Top Spot For the Happiest U.S. State

Also in this ranking were the most "miserable" states to live in America. So on the other end of the spectrum, we have the other end :(

Most Miserable States in the U.S.

5. Kentucky: Second Highest Rate of Depression

4. Arkansas: Ranked Fourth for Unhappiness

3. Tennessee: Third Most Miserable U.S. State

2. Louisiana: Ranked Second Worst Most Miserable U.S. State

1. West Virginia: The Unhappiest U.S. State

So now you have both sides of the smile here. From happiest to unhappiest, the 10 states to check out. Are you surprised that New Jersey is America's Top 5 "happiest" state? Post your comments below we always love getting your perspective and hopefully, for this story, it will be done with a smile :)

CLICK HERE for the complete Kobocents article

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep