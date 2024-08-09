Update: New Jersey Public Schools Among Top 5 In The Nation

NJ Lands In Top 5 Public Schools Systems In America

New Jersey is not only in the Top 5 public school systems in America, Jersey is ranked 4th in the Nation overall for public school systems. According to a recent Patch article, "New Jersey public schools are among the best in the country, according to a new analysis from WalletHub that took performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials into consideration. After comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics, WalletHub determined that New Jersey public schools are No. 4 in the nation overall."

This report is great news for parents and students in the Garden State. Being ranked 4th in the nation is quite an accomplishment. The Wallethub survey broke down various categories to come up with their findings.

New Jersey finished second in the nation in reading, only behind Massachusetts.

The states with the best public schools overall:

Massachusetts Connecticut Maryland New Jersey Wisconsin New Hampshire Nebraska New York Virginia North Dakota

Schools that finished at the bottom of the list:

Louisiana

Alaska

Arizona

Oklahoma

New Mexico

How do you feel about our public school system here in New Jersey? Are you satisfied with your kid's experience and progress? Leave your response below and pick your selection in our survey....Enjoy the remainder of your summer and we forward to a new school year soon in New Jersey public schools.

