UPDATE: 3 More Items You Can NOT Recycle In New Jersey

Hopefully, you do some type of recycling in your home or business, no matter which route you go if we all do our part it all adds up and helps with the overall clean-up of our towns. I think eliminating those plastic bags at stores in New Jersey was a good move. Using "reusable" bags isn't hard and we have cut way down on the litter from the plastic bags. I have a couple in each car and those are the only ones I use, I do not purchase a new bag every time I shop.

I have always maintained that we have too much packaging in our products. The cardboard has plastic inside, including styrofoam, bubble wrap, etc. Every time I purchase something it has several layers of packaging and then I have to wonder if that packaging is recyclable.

3 Things You Can’t Recycle In New Jersey ♻️

Did you know that these three very common "packaging" items are NOT recyclable here in the Garden State? Let's fill you in, so there is no confusion. These 3 additional items should NOT go into your recycle can according to Google AI Overview:

Unclean containers: Jars and containers that are not rinsed out and caps/lids not removed should not be recycled.

Pizza boxes: Grease from pizza can damage recycling machines, so they should be thrown in the trash. Glassware: Drinking glasses, ceramic cups and/or plates, and Pyrex glassware should not be recycled.

