What makes a great steakhouse? Simple, it starts with the quality of the meat. Every bite should be tender, flavorful, and leave you craving the next forkful.

This is considered a top-tier steakhouse, and is one of the best of the best and yet, it’s still one of New Jersey’s most underrated dining spots.

What Makes a Great Steakhouse?

Steakhouse 85 in New Brunswick was recently recognized by cheapism.com as the most underrated steakhouse in New Jersey.

This local gem is finally getting the recognition it deserves. And while chain steakhouses have their place, it’s the family-owned, hometown spots like Steakhouse 85 that really bring the flavor and heart.

Why Locals Love Steakhouse 85

Locals love this steakhouse not just for the incredible cuts of meat, but for the warm, inviting atmosphere. There's something special about walking into a steakhouse and being greeted by that mouthwatering aroma, a mix of sizzling beef, rich seasoning, and the kind of ambiance that just feels right.

This could ruffle some feathers but I really like my steak well-done. No red for me! And a truly great steakhouse should be able to cook it exactly how you want it, no need for fancy sauces to hide the flavor, just that perfect taste every time.

Did you know the most popular steak temperature in America is medium-rare? My husband, Nick, swears by it.

The Most Underrated Steakhouse in New Jersey

From their Dry Aged Steaks to the King’s Platter and Classic Surf & Turf, Steakhouse 85 has a menu that truly delivers. Plus, it’s the official steakhouse of Rutgers Athletics, which just adds to its local pride.

Looking for your next date night or celebration spot? This New Jersey steakhouse is a hidden gem, and it’s time you experienced it for yourself.

