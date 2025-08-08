Somewhere in New Jersey, a lottery ticket worth a staggering $1 million is sitting unclaimed — and time is ticking for the winner to step forward.

The winning ticket was The Powerball ticket.

What Winning $1 Million Could Mean for You

Winning $1 million isn’t just about adding zeros to your bank account, it’s about opportunity. For many, it could mean paying off a mortgage, wiping out debt, starting a business, or setting aside money for retirement. It could provide the freedom to travel, help family, or finally take that leap toward a dream you’ve been putting off.

If you’ve bought tickets recently, now’s the time to dig through your purse, wallet, glove compartment, or kitchen drawer.

How to Check Your Powerball Numbers

Wednesday’s (August 6th) winning numbers were: 15, 27, 43, 45 and 53. The Powerball drawn was 9 with a Power Play of 2x.

The winning numbers are posted on the New Jersey Lottery’s official website and at participating retailers. Compare them to your past tickets carefully, one matching set could change your life in an instant. You might have the golden ticket without even knowing it.

The store in New Jersey where the winning ticket was sold was not announced yet.

Thanks to nj.com - "The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are more than 292 million to 1. A player who buys a $2 ticket has about a 1 in 11,688,053 chance to match five numbers but not the Powerball and win a second-prize of at least $1 million."

A million-dollar prize is out there in New Jersey, waiting for its rightful owner. It could be you, but only if you look.

