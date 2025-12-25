If you’re searching for a heartwarming holiday stop in Toms River, New Jersey this season, the Febus Family Christmas Spectacular is once again lighting up the neighborhood with festive magic.

Get our free mobile app

Each year, this home transforms into a must-see destination for families who love dazzling lights, cheerful music, and a big dose of Christmas spirit, and 2025 is no exception.

The Febus family pours their heart into this annual tradition, creating a display that brings joy to friends, neighbors, and visitors from all over.

Whether you prefer to stay cozy in the car, stroll the sidewalks, or wander up the driveway to take in every detail, you’re in for a holiday treat.

Keep Reading: New Jersey's Most Colorful Christmas Trees are Back for 2025

Twinkling lights dance in sync with music, Santa and his elves appear on a lively outdoor screen, and the entire property glows with warmth and whimsy.

When Can I See These Lights in Toms River?

(Weather permitting—because even the Febus Family can’t beat grumpy rain or gusty winds!)

Sunday–Thursday: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday–Saturday: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where are these spectacular lights?

📍 910 Salem Drive, Toms River, NJ 08753

Right at the corner of Salem & Hazelwood, easy to find and worth the trip.

For many in the community, visiting this display has become a beloved holiday tradition. The Febus Family hopes their lights bring plenty of smiles and a little extra Christmas magic to everyone who stops by.

Wishing you the merriest moments and brightest memories this holiday season!

LOOK: Unforgettable Christmas Memories That Will Bring the ’70s and ’80s to Life Again If you grew up loving Christmas in the ’70s or ’80s, these photos will bring back the toys, traditions, and magical moments you forgot you remembered. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz