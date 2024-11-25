I Swear I Saw a UFO in Hammonton, New Jersey

Let's start things off with the disclaimer that I am a skeptic.

I would love it if things like the Jersey Devil and the Loch Ness Monster were real.

I would love to chat with Casper the Friendly Ghost.

However...

I don't believe they exist.

Now on the topic of UFOs, I am slightly more torn.

Do I think that there could be life out there somewhere? Perhaps.

I am a Doctor Who fan, so I would love if those creatures could be real.

Do I think UFOs have come to make crop circles in the middle of some random field and abduct a random person to conduct invasive experiments on them?

Nope.

UFO Farmhouse Photo by Haziq Mehboob on Unsplash loading...

Before you start screaming in your head that the government has confirmed UFOs and now there are reports about aliens underwater, let me just say that I will believe it when I see actual proof.

I am in the camp that believes UFOs are just pieces of military equipment we aren't supposed to know about.

If the government allows people to believe that UFO sightings are actually alien ships from beyond the stars, it will keep them in the dark about the next big thing in military tech.

With all of that being said, I did actually see something I cannot explain a few weeks ago in Hammonton.

My husband and I were coming up to a red light in Hammonton, I can't remember the street. There was a large group of trees in front of us.

The red light is important.

As we approached the light a bright green light came streaming across the sky in a downward angle with great speed.

At first, I thought I was witnessing a tragic plane crash, but there was no crash. The light just disappeared behind the tree line.

As we turned, I kept my eyes peeled in the direction of the trees and around the sky in an attempt to make sense of what I saw.

UFO landing at night in the forest with trees and stars. mscornelius loading...

I asked my husband if he had seen what I thought I just saw, which he confirmed.

He brushed it off as just a plane because we could see many planes in the sky.

However, those planes were much higher in the sky and none were moving at the speed that the green light was moving.

I thought, maybe I just thought it was green, but it was actually white meaning it was a shooting star. Nope.

I thought maybe I turned my head quickly and the traffic light ahead of us looked like it moved, but the light was red.

Was it a UFO I saw? I'm not sure.

Will I try to make sense of it? If I can...

