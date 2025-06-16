This is truly a unique story. An authentic pub that stood in Ireland was dismantled and brought to America, and then rebuilt here in New Jersey. So when this pub says it's an authentic Irish Pub, it truly is.

The Journey – Pub originally built in County Cork (or other region), then dismantled, shipped, and meticulously rebuilt in New Jersey

Just think, if you cannot travel to Ireland and grab a stool at a local pub in Dublin, you can now visit a real Irish pub right here in New Jersey. It was a pub in Ireland that was taken apart and literally sent here to be rebuilt in New Jersey, now that's authentication.

Where is New Jersey's Real Irish Pub located?

You need to visit Morris County and take a break at a hotel in Whippany. According to Only In Your State, "The Hanover Marriott is a typical modern luxury hotel, popular with business travelers, but its hotel restaurant has something very different about it. The Auld Shebeen Pub, the hotel's bar and restaurant, doesn't just feel like a taste of Ireland in New Jersey - parts of it were actually built in Ireland and shipped over here! It's a trip to the Emerald Isle unlike any other."

This is a surprise to see a pub located in a hotel to has parts originating from Ireland, but doesn't that make you curious to go and see for yourself? I know I am curious and wanna go.

If you have visited Auld Shebeen Pub, let us know how your visit was, and did you feel like you were in Ireland while you were there?

