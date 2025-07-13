It’s that time—we’re ready to get out, explore, and make the most of every moment. And honestly, we’re lucky. Living in New Jersey means we’re surrounded by so much beauty and excitement right at home.

We are the Garden State, after all. With our stunning beaches, the sparkling ocean, and award-winning boardwalks, the Jersey Shore is a dream come true. It’s not just where we live—it’s a vacation spot in itself.

That said, many of us also love heading out for adventures beyond our backyard—whether it’s a cruise, a trip to Disney, or even an international escape.

One favorite destination for New Jerseyans? The Dominican Republic. But, is it safe?

Why New Jerseyans Love the Dominican Republic

But here’s something surprising: the U.S. Department of State recently added the Dominican Republic to its travel advisory list. While it remains a popular tropical getaway, travelers are now being urged to exercise increased caution due to rising safety concerns in certain areas.

Understanding the Risks: Safety Concerns in the Dominican Republic

From travel.state.gov, here's the warning for Dominican Republic: "Violent crime is a concern in the Dominican Republic despite more police presence in areas often visited by tourists. Do not display wealth and be wary of meeting individuals from online in secluded locations." For more information, click here for the travel advisory.

Staying Safe: Tips for New Jersey Travelers Planning Trips Abroad

If you’re fortunate enough to have a passport and you’re planning to travel outside the country, it’s important to know that the U.S. Department of State currently has 19 countries under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory—citing threats like violence, terrorism, kidnapping, and more.

So while it’s always exciting to plan your next big adventure, it’s just as important to stay informed and stay safe. Some vacations are best saved for another time.

And remember, with everything we have here in New Jersey, sometimes the best getaway is just a drive down the Parkway.

