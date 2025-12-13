Fast Food Club had this to say in a recent article, "America’s food scene tells a story of culture, tradition, and creativity from coast to coast. Each state brings something unique to the table, whether it’s smoky barbecue, fresh seafood, or innovative fine dining."

"This journey through all fifty states will take you to restaurants that define their regions and serve dishes you’ll remember forever. Get ready to explore flavors that make America’s culinary landscape truly special."

So what about us here in New Jersey? What restaurant was selected as the one not to miss in New Jersey? It's a spot you have either visited or heard of, and they have over 200 delicious items on their menu. Tops Diner is a famous diner that has a great history in the Garden State.

Tops Diner has been a fixture in East Newark since the 1940s, starting as a small roadside spot before evolving into one of New Jersey’s most celebrated eateries. Taken over by the Golemis family in the 1970s, it grew its reputation on big portions, a broad menu, and a lively, welcoming vibe. After major renovations that modernized the space, Tops kept its classic charm while becoming a nationally recognized destination and a standout in New Jersey’s diner culture.

According to Fast Food Club, "New Jersey diners are legendary, and Tops represents the genre at its best. The chrome exterior and massive menu capture everything great about classic American diners. Whether you want pancakes at midnight or meatloaf for breakfast, Tops delivers with consistency that earned it national recognition as one of America’s best diners."

I always enjoy a meal at a good Jersey diner, and one of the best parts is their coffee, which is usually fantastic and served in that classic white diner mug. My Uncle Jimmy owned his own coffee company, a small coffee service that served the best coffee in Morris County, and diners were a huge part of his regulars. I wish I had been older when he was serving because I would have gotten in on that coffee company for sure.

