A major website has listed their choices for the top 5 towns for a getaway in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

New Jersey residents are most proud of how many amazing towns we have in a small state like the Garden State.

New Jersey Has Beautiful Unique Towns Throughout The State

It wouldn't be easy for lifelong Garden State residents to narrow the list of great towns down to 5.

The folks at The Getaway came up with a top 15 list for New Jersey which makes more sense. It still might not fit them all, but it's a start.

We focus on the top 5 towns on the list this time, but first, let's list some of the great places that I think could have fit nicely in the top 15 but aren't there.

Some Of The Great New Jersey Towns That Didn't Make The List

Here are some of the New Jersey towns that would also be great for a getaway. How about Avon-by-the-Sea, Point Pleasant Beach, Hoboken, and Stone Harbor just to name a few?

It shows how great New Jersey is for a getaway since none of these made the list, but the list is very strong.

Here they are from #5 to #1. They are Asbury Park, Spring Lake, Red Bank, Lambertville, and Cape May. We like that list but wanted to come up with a top seven of our own.

Here are the top seven New Jersey towns for a getaway as we see it.

Top 7 New Jersey Getaway Towns As We See It

