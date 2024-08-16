Jersey's Best Boardwalk Pizza

It goes without saying that one of the best places for a slice is while you walk along the boardwalk. The sound of the rides, the smell of the ocean, and the taste of boardwalk pizza. It doesn't get any more "Jersey" than that. We have pizza joints on every boardwalk in the state, some with numerous pizza stands on the boards.

Everyone has a favorite boardwalk and their favorite pizza, but a new list of the top boardwalk pizza places was recently published by NJ.com and we wanted to share the list with you. NJ.com did their list of all 58 boardwalk pizza places, we reduced that down to their Top 10. Check out and see if your favorite boardwalk pizza place is on the Top 10 list.

Top 10 Boardwalk Pizza Places in New Jersey (NJ.com)

10. Prep’s Pizza and Dairy Bar, Ocean City

9. Little Nicky’s Pizza, North Wildwood

8. Joey Tomato’s, Point Pleasant Beach

7. Mack’s Pizza (next to Fudge Kitchen), Wildwood

6. Primavera Brick Oven Pizza, Ocean City

5. Maruca’s Tomato Pies, Seaside Heights

4. GiGi New York Pizza, Ocean City

3. Pizza Plus, Point Pleasant Beach

2. Forno Roman Pizza, Atlantic City

1. De Nunzio’s Brick Oven Pizza, Sea Isle City

There you go the Top 10 "Best Boardwalk Pizza in New Jersey". CLICK HERE to see the rest of the NJ.com list. Let us know where you think the best boardwalk pies can be found. Post your comments and recommendations below.

Now let's go get some boardwalk pies and we will save dessert for another article lol have a great summer.

