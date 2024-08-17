Top 10 Best Boardwalk Foods To Eat In New Jersey

Best Jersey Boardwalk Food

We have a few weeks of summer left so the time is now to get your favorite boardwalk food here in New Jersey. We invented the boardwalk so we can take credit for inventing some of the best boardwalk food in America. Usually, on a hot summer day, you can walk up to the boardwalk and the smell of delicious treats just lifts you away. Whether it's sausage and peppers, pizza, burgers, or cheesesteaks, it is a delicious treat every time you visit the boardwalk,

We haven't even touched on dessert and all the sweet treats that are on the boardwalk here in Jersey during the summer—ice Cream, Italian Ice, Saltwater Taffy, Zeppoles, Donuts, etc.

NJ.com recently put together a list of the best boardwalk food in New Jersey. This list was lengthy and included 55 amazing treats. I decided to narrow that dow to their Top 10. My favorite boardwalk food includes sausage and peppers, cheesesteak, ice cream, and of course pizza.

NJ.com Best Boardwalk Food In New Jersey:

10. Watermelon ice, Polish Water Ice, Wildwood, Ocean City, Seaside Heights

9. Tacos, Montes Cafe, Seaside Heights

8. Lime ricky, Lime Ricky World, Wildwood

7. Soft shell crab sandwich, Park Seafood, Seaside Park

6. Pabellon, Papelon Latin Kitchen, North Wildwood

5. Greek salad, Bill’s Gyro and Souvlaki, Atlantic City

4. Plain slice, DeNunzio’s Brick Oven Pizza, Sea Isle City

3. Sausage sandwich, Dentato’s Clam Bar, Seaside Heights

2. Lobster roll, Quincy’s Lobster Rolls, Wildwood

1. Tangerine gelato, oc Gelato, Ocean City

