Police Investigating Wawa Robbery in Toms River

Suspect Sprayed Cashier Before Taking Cash

Authorities Ask for the Public’s Help Identifying the Robber

No Serious Injuries Reported, Police Say

Authorities in Toms River are investigating a Wawa robbery where a suspect allegedly sprayed a cashier before taking cash from the register.

The robbery occurred at the Wawa at 172 Route 37 East, just east of Hooper Avenue. The theft occurred around 12:18 a.m. Sunday.

According to a Patch report, authorities said that as the robbery took place and the cashier was giving the thief the contents of the register, he then sprayed the Wawa employee.

According to Patch, "As the cashier opens the register and begins to put the cash and change in, the man can be seen reaching over the counter and spraying the cashier in the face with what appears to be pepper spray. As the cashier reacts to being sprayed, the man runs around behind the counter and grabs several bills from the drawer. He then runs out of the store. The Toms River Police Department shared the video on the department's Facebook page."

Police ask for the public's help, and please contact the Toms River Police with any information regarding this crime.

