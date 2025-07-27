TikTok made me try it. Social media has completely changed the way I find food inspiration. Between TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, there’s no shortage of creative kitchen ideas and delicious discoveries. I love scrolling through and finding something new to cook or try.

Where the Viral Dubai Chocolate Came From

Over the years, we've seen plenty of food trends blow up online, but this one I could really get into.

The latest obsession all over TikTok is the Dubai chocolate bar. It started gaining attention last year, and by 2025 it was everywhere. My feed was flooded with people unwrapping and trying it for the first time, and some of those videos racked up tens of millions of views.

Why Everyone on TikTok Is Obsessed

This isn’t just any chocolate, it’s filled with crunchy toasted kataifi (a type of shredded pastry that originated in Turkey) and loaded with pistachios. My daughter loves pistachios, so of course, I had to get my hands on it for her. But, not a huge fan of ordering things through the TikTok store.

Luckily, the Royal Grill 37 announced on Instagram that they are selling it in the restaurant. They now carry the viral Dubai chocolate in three types: milk, dark, and white.

Is It Worth Trying? Here’s My Take

We picked up the dark chocolate, and wow... it’s incredible. Super rich, filled with pistachios, and totally worth the price if you’re in the mood for something different. I had no idea a restaurant would even carry something like this, so cool!

If you're curious and want to try it for yourself, head over to Royal Grill 37 at 10 Rt. 37 in Toms River. You’ll see why everyone online can’t stop talking about it. It's still one of the hottest obsessions on TikTok.

