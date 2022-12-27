Toms River, NJ approves construction of new warehouse, office building

The Toms River Planning Board has approved plans to build a 26,970-square-foot warehouse and a 14,124-square-foot non-medical office building.

The property, which is zoned for light industrial development, is along the east side of Lakewood Road but it's not yet known who the tenants will be at this warehouse and office.

The site now has a residential dwelling, which will eventually be removed.

In addition to the construction of the warehouse along the Route 9 corridor in Toms River, there will be some cleaning up and additions, including off-street parking, lighting, landscaping, and stormwater management.

The proposal includes adding a single row of evergreen trees along a 10-foot stretch on the property.

