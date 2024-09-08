"Peace, Love, & Pancakes"

Well, I prefer peace, love-love, and um pancakes, yes, please! So with this catchphrase, I am already in. Building on over 17 years of success, Toast City is extending its legacy by bringing its warm, welcoming atmosphere and delicious fare to another Monmouth County community.

Toast is thrilled to announce the addition of a new location in Manalapan, New Jersey, with an estimated opening in Winter 2024. Toast will take over the former Project Brunch location on Route 9 South.

Guests can look forward to Toast's signature breakfast classics such as Eggs Benedict, Omelettes, and the Southwest Breakfast Bowl, along with the indulgent Red Velvet and Carrot Cake Pancakes. The lunch menu will feature a variety of options, from healthy artisan salads, Avocado toast, and wraps to heartier choices like Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Build-Your-Own Burgers.

According to a press release from JerseyBites.com, "We're incredibly excited to bring Toast to Manalapan and the surrounding communities," said Russo. "Our goal is to bring the unique charm and flavors that have made Toast a favorite breakfast and lunch spot for over 17 years with another location in Monmouth County."

Torine added, "Manalapan is the perfect place for Toast to continue our expansion across New Jersey. We can't wait to welcome the community into our Toast family and to create a space where friends and families can come together to enjoy great food and make lasting memories."

I Look forward to the new Toast coming to Manalapan this winter.

