New Jersey Slips in National Tipping Report

Are NJ Diners Too Frugal?

Tipping Habits in the Garden State Under Scrutiny

Let's break this report down. It's all about a recent report that studied gratuity habits around the nation and broke it down state by state.

New Study Examined Gratuity Habits Around the Nation

In a recent Patch article, "A recent study by payment processing company BLogic Systems analyzed tipping habits across the United States to identify the states where customers are tipping the least in 2025. The research focused on the wages of both customers and waitstaff, as well as the average tips and the tipping fatigue score."

New Jersey ranked as the fifth-worst state when it comes to tipping, with a generosity index of 26.8, according to the analysis.

On average, New Jersey residents tip about 19.5%. As a result, waitstaff in the Garden State earn an average $18.60 per hour.

The top 10 states where customers tipped the least in 2025 were:

California Washington Connecticut Massachusetts New Jersey New York Maryland Virginia Minnesota Florida

The best tipping states in America:

West Virginia Kentucky Mississippi Alabama South Carolina New Mexico Indiana Idaho Ohio Michigan

For the majority of the time, I find servers/workers who work on tips do a good job. I give 20% each time I'm out, and if the service is above and beyond, I give more than 20%. Pay workers for doing good work, a simple theory in my opinion.

According to Patch, "Learn more about the ranking's methodology and see the full ranking online."

How do you tip? Share your thoughts on tipping and post your comments.

