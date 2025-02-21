How could only three restaurants make the top list? Did any Jersey Shore restaurants make the "BEST" list? Exploring The Best Local Eateries In New Jersey According To Yelp.

We have so many delicious restaurants. We have so many different kind of wonderful, family owned restaurants in the Garden State.

I feel when we go out to eat, we can always find something for everyone.

If you're not familiar with yelp.com, yelp is a popular app or website that helps find restaurants and businesses specifically for you and gives reviews. Those reviews can be good and maybe not so good.

Each year yelp puts out their "BEST" list of restaurants in the US. Recently, Yelp put out their annual list of the 100 Best Restaurants for 2025. It was a little disappointing, I have to be honest. Only 3 New Jersey restaurants made the list.

What New Jersey restaurants made the top 100?

#47 - Tim's Po-Boys and Wings in Hawthorne, NJ

#62 - Fresh Tiki Bar - Somerville, NJ

#79 - Cha Cha Cha Cuban Cafe - Kenilworth, NJ

I can't believe none of the Jersey Shore restaurants from Ocean and Monmouth County did not make this list, what were they thinking?

There are a few that made the list from New York and Pennsylvania.

Experience the perfect blend of exquisite cuisine and stunning scenery in New Jersey, especially waterfront restaurants that are absolutely beautiful. I know it's winter, but the view is always gorgeous. There is nothing better than sitting down for a nice dinner at a New Jersey restaurant that has waterfront views. I absolutely love it.

