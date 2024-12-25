Three Italian Restaurants at the Jersey Shore are the Best in New Jersey

Craving Italian cuisine in New Jersey? Check out the list of must-visit restaurants Italian restaurants offering delicious options like wood-fired pizza, Pollo Cardinale, and more.

Italian food, it's a staple in New Jersey.

If you ask my husband, it's his favorite. Where do you want to go to dinner, he'll always say Italian.

Whether it's the sauce or maybe you call it gravy, the pasta, the meatballs, and everything else Italian, it's a delicious go-to choice that everyone loves.

If my husband was to choose it would always be lasagna and chicken parmesan.

Keep Reading: Best Breakfast Spots at the Jersey Shore

Bestofnj.com just released their best Italian restaurants 2024 in New Jersey. Some of the best on the list include: Corto in Jersey City, LuNello Restaurant in Cedar Grove, Luca's in Somerset, Vidalia in Lawrenceville, Sapore Italiano in West Cape May, and so many more.

The Best 3 Italian Restaurants at the Jersey Shore, According to bestofnj.com:

*Il Nido in Marlboro. Il Nido is located in the Willow Point Shopping Center in Marlboro. Some standout dishes include Black Spaghetti with calamari. Also on the menu Wagyu Short Rib and Summer Squash Caponata. There are some delicious desserts on the menu, also

*Brando's Citi Cucina in Asbury Park. Brando's specializes in wood-fired pizza and classic Italian pasta and meat dishes. The Veal Napoleon is a huge favorite on the menu.

*Senza Cucina in Bayville. I've been to this Italian restaurant, it is delicious. They have chicken, veal, and shrimp made to perfection. One of their favorites on the menu is Pollo, Cardinale, an egg battered chicken scaloppini tipped with Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers.

We have the best food here in New Jersey and surprising, Italian in New Jersey is some of the best in the world. Click here for the entire list of the best Italian restaurants in New Jersey.

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker