Three Best Places for Maple Sugaring in New Jersey

What is maple sugaring? I can't believe I've never heard of it and I can't believe I've never done it.

It's a family-friendly popular activity in the winter and it's something you can do in New Jersey. This activity is outside, so maybe it was to cold for me to do. But, no I still never heard of it. Why?

Get our free mobile app

Maple sugaring happens in February and March, mainly. The best time for this is with freezing nights and warmer days and the smell of maple syrup is in the air.

Howell Farm in Mercer County, NJ has a couple of weekends where the whole family can get involved. From howellfarm.com: "The time of freezing nights and thawing days has come...and the smell of maple syrup is in the air! Help farmers collect sap in the woods, make syrup in the sap house, and taste whole wheat pancakes. This event is on two weekends, Saturday February 8th, 2025 and Saturday February 22nd, 2025.

**The farm continues to say the sapping process can be messy, muddy, mucky, and cold - dress for the occasion. **

As I keep reading about this fun, new activity to me - maple sugaring is a process that includes identifying maple trees, collecting its sap and making syrup. This sounds like messy fun. Maple sugaring was originated many centuries ago, according to thedigestonline.com.

Three of the best places for Maple Sugaring in New Jersey

*Environmental Education Center in Basking Ridge, NJ

*Happy Day Farm in Manalapan, NJ

*Echo Hill Park in Flemington, NJ

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff