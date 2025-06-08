This story is the perfect example of a beautiful day trip that you can do this summer right here in the Garden State. You won't need a Real ID or a Passport. We are taking a trip to Warren County, New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

If you are looking to get outdoors and enjoy a beautiful spot here in New Jersey, look no further than one of the prettiest lakes in the state, Sunfish Pond. According to an article from Only In Your State, Sunfish Pond is the clearest lake in the state.

Explore The Beautiful Delaware Water Gap In New Jersey

The article said, "Head to the Delaware Water Gap to find a stunning lake that is one of New Jersey's most breathtaking places. Sunfish Pond is not only New Jersey's most beautiful lake, it's a fascinating geological site."

Sunfish Pond is located in Warren County it is a 44-acre glacial lake surrounded by a 258-acre forest located on the Kittatinny Ridge at Worthington State Forest, which is adjacent to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

In addition, "Sunfish Pond is a popular picnic area for day hikers. It can be reached via the short Douglas Trail or one of the longer trails from the Dunnfield Creek parking lot. There are some logs and flat areas where you can rest your feet and enjoy your lunch with the most beautiful view."

Where To Find One Of The Prettiest Lakes In New Jersey

The pond is located just off the famous Appalachian Trail, which is designated a National Scenic Trail that runs over 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine. The trail travels 74 miles through New Jersey, and Sunfish Pond is a highlight while hiking through the Garden State.

For more great hiking day trips, check out my page Hiking NJ for more great places to enjoy in New Jersey.

Sunfish Pond Canva loading...

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker