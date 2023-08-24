This Small New Jersey Town Is In The Top 25 in America

It is obvious that people are looking to find quieter places to go these days. One of the most popular subjects when looking at traveling is "best small towns". These towns are known for being quiet, clean, safe, and beautiful. Yes, a "small town" isn't for everyone, but for more and more it is a popular spot. Love Exploring recently did an article featuring the TOP 50 small towns in America. "Worlds away from the USA's biggest cities, many of America's small towns are filled with treasures and offer life at a deliciously slow pace."

It is not surprising that this New Jersey "small town" made the best-in-America list. Cape May seems to consistently be the choice for the best "small town" in New Jersey. In this Love Exploring ranking, Cape May finished at #23 in America. "This charming coastal city, which has a population of less than 4,000, is admired for its pristine beaches and the pretty, colorful Victorian buildings along the waterfront. In fact, the preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976. The slew of seafood restaurants and locally-owned food and fashion stores are a boon too."

If you are wondering what was the number one small town in America, it is St Helena, California. "Dropped in the hills of California's most infamous wine region, Napa County, this charming town is surrounded by vineyards and dotted with grand buildings."

Check out the list of the TOP 50 best small towns in America and see where you might wanna travel too.

