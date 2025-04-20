This Restaurant Just Got Crowned Best Chinese Food in Ocean County, New Jersey

*You Voted for the BEST Chinese Restaurant

*WINNER Crowned the BEST

A while ago I asked for the best Chinese food in Ocean County. WOW, there were a lot of votes, and we have a winner.

At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. Chinese food is easy and fast and you can get it delivered if you don't even feel like going out.

We always get so much food for a great deal from our favorite Chinese take-out. It's a perfect take-out quick Friday night dinner for the family.

We had so many different Chinese restaurants I didn't even know about. It's very hard to find a sit down Chinese restaurant, if you prefer that. Most love the take-out and delivery.

Which Chinese restaurant just got crowned winner in Ocean County?

CONGRATULATIONS Hunan Garden on Fischer Blvd., in Toms River. Hunan Garden was voted the best Chinese food in Ocean County. Check them out next time you're in the mood for some Chinese food!

Chinese food, next to pizza, is a huge fan favorite here in Ocean County and throughout New Jersey. It's so popular. It's the number two favorite food for a stay-in Friday or Saturday night.

When we have friends over for a game night, what do we get for dinner? It's always Chinese. And, of course, everyone has their favorite Chinese restaurant. We end up on agreeing on one of our favorite places.

Our Chinese restaurant in Bayville knows our phone number and knows exactly what we get every time. Do you think we grab food from there to much?

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz