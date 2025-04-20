Best Restaurants Around The Nation That Are Worth The Trip

Let's take a look at a published article that outlines the "best" restaurants in America. These restaurants are "worth the trip". What are the factors you consider that would make a restaurant "worth the trip"?

Get our free mobile app

Obviously the food would be at the top of the list. Next, for me, would be the atmosphere. Is the restaurant clean? Does it have a comfortable atmosphere? Is the service good? And how are the prices?

Do you agree with my list of reasons to make a restaurant "worth the trip"? According to a recent article from Melissa Bauernfeind for 24/7 Tempo, "Across the USA, each state has hidden gems and legendary restaurants that should not be missed. Even though some of these dining options can be tucked away in out of the way locations, but thankfully, we have a list for you, with locations and descriptions. Many of these establishments have perfected a local dish or have signature local specialties that are not to be missed."

Now let's narrow things down and look at their choice for us here in the Garden State. Is there a restaurant that's popping into your head right now as New Jersey's "must-visit"? "24/7 Tempo consulted reviews on Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Zagat, as well as numerous roundups of iconic and/or important restaurants from a wide range of online publications, including Food & Wine, the Travel Channel, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous city- and state-specific sites."

24/7 Tempo selected a Bergen County restaurant as one of the best in the United States. The Lido in Hackensack was the selection. "This 63-year-old, family-owned, Italian-American restaurant has a retro feel (complete with a jukebox playing classic rock from the '60s and '70s) and the menu plays along. Thin-crust pizza, veal parmigiana, spaghetti with meatballs, and a "world famous" sliced steak sandwich evoke the Garden State back in the day."

Have you visited the Lido? If so, give us your recommendation and maybe some suggestions from their great menu.

Worth The Trip Canva loading...

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz