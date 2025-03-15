America's BEST Tulip Festival Is Right Here In New Jersey

It's almost spring and gardeners around New Jersey and the nation are gearing up for their growing seasons and whether you enjoy flowers or fruits and vegetables, those with a green thumb are planning their outdoor spaces now and getting excited for this year's crop.

The Philadelphia Flower Show, which is the biggest in the nation, just concluded and thousands of gardeners from New Jersey made their way to Center City Philadelphia for the big show. My wife always enjoys the show and we head out to see the event each year and it never disappoints. This year's theme was "Gardens of Tomorrow" and it was amazing. Maybe you went, and if so you know how fantastic the show is every year.

Another big garden event is coming up and it's right here in New Jersey. SIXT SE is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. They did a survey of the best tulip festivals in America and the #1 spot went to a festival right here in the Garden State. "SIXT ranked the best tulip festivals in the country based on number of tulips, search volume, and TikTok engagement. Claiming the #1 spot for the best tulip festival is Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey. With 558K TikTok views for this event in the past month, there are sure to be thousands of visitors this year. The festival boasts around 8,000,000 tulips, so guests are sure to be wowed by the stunning colors and beautiful smells."

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge, NJ 08514

Tulips

