New Jersey's Best Town To Visit This Christmas Season

Yes, Halloween is just days away, but if you want to get in on some of the best Christmas celebrations in America, now is the time to make your plans. Some Christmas events may already be booked up so don't hold off too long to find what you want to do this holiday season.

There are always magical celebrations happening around New Jersey during Christmas time, but one town was selected in a recent Reader's Digest story as best in the Garden State for Christmas.

Cap May was chosen as the one "best" town to visit for Christmas. "This Victorian seaside town gets even more Dickensian with its gaslights and garlands for the season. Even today, the National Historic Landmark city looks like it belongs in vintage photos of Christmases past."

We have visited Cape May many times during Christmas and there is much to see and experience. According to Reader's Digest, "Take a trolley ride back in time to see the Christmas lights, hear Ghosts of Christmas Past tales and jaunt along with Mrs. Claus. Candlelight holiday house tours let you see inside Cape May’s historic homes and inns, and you can enjoy a decorated “Winter Wonderwalk” at the Physick Estate, a Victorian house museum."

There are plenty of places to stay while in Cape May but one of the most popular are the many Victorian B and B's that line the streets downtown. There are also various hotels as well. Cape May is a great place in summer, but also winter to celebrate Christmas and the holidays.

