This New Jersey Town Is Among Top 50 Best For Families in America

Anyone with a family is usually looking for the best towns for their spouse and children. A town where they can feel safe and have the items they want for their family. Items like schools, healthcare, shopping, playgrounds, parks, etc. Not always do you find these amenities in all towns, so when you come across a town with all this, well it could be a perfect place for a family.

Get our free mobile app

Fortune surveyed the best family towns in all of America. “ Fortune said it analyzed more than 2,000 cities and nearly 200 data categories, which included livability, financial health, resources for aging adults, education and wellness.”

The best place in New Jersey to plant roots for a lifetime is Morristown, according to Fortune’s new ranking of the nation’s 50 Best Places to Live for Families . The Morris County town was 9th on the list, with Fortune highlighting its deep connections to the Revolutionary War period, the number of job opportunities in the area, and a strong local economy.“ One New Jersey town made Fortunes' Top 50 in the nation. “

If you are wondering, Silver Spring Maryland was chosen as their number one family town in America.

Fortunes Top 10 Best Family Towns in America

10: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

8: Overland Park, Kansas

7: Lafayette, Colorado

6: Franklin, Tennessee

5: Mason, Ohio

4: Ann Arbor, Michigan

3: Chantilly, Virginia

2: Upper Merion, Pennsylvania

1: Silver Spring, Maryland

“ Fortune said this list reflects qualities people look for when they decide where to raise families and retire.”

On a personal note, I was born in Morristown. I didn’t live there long, so I can’t give you an individual review, besides a baby perspective is much different than the usual home buyer lol

Have you ever lived in Morristown? If so give us your review and post in the comments section below 👇🏻

If you are a prospective buyer, be sure to check out the complete list from Fortune and Google Morristown to get more details on this Morris County gem 💎

Best Family Town Canva loading...

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer