This New Jersey Pasta Spot Is A Must-Visit and Among Best in America🍝

I must admit I put pasta up there with pizza. A good plate of pasta is one of the most delicious foods there is, in my opinion. No matter how you cover it pasta is delicious even if it's not friendly to our midsection. Zitio, rigitoni, spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, you name it pasta is a delicious treat.

So when it comes to finding the best pasta spots in America, I am all ears. Lovefood found "The Bucket List Pasta Spot In Every State Is A Must-Visit" and in this post they listed the best in the nation, including right here in the Garden State.

According to Lovefood, "The ultimate comfort food! Who doesn't love a big bowl of perfectly prepared pasta? Whether it's a creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce, there are times when nothing else will do."

For New Jersey, the choice from Lovefood is a pasta spot in Bergen County. Paisano's in Rutherford was chosen as the BEST pasta spot in New Jersey. "Offering a range of Northern and Southern Italian dishes, Paisano's always serves up something delicious. The standout, however, is the pappardelle rustica. The pasta is light and perfectly al dente, while the hearty old-style Bolognese sauce – with a touch of cream – has a wonderful depth of flavor. It's the ultimate comfort food."

Google Review:

Lauren S: Paisano's in Rutherford, NJ. I found your next date spot! This iconic restaurant in Rutherford, NJ is known for their homemade pastas, dishes and desserts. From the salad dressing to the bread-everything is made in house. The decor is beautiful indoors and there is a gorgeous back patio perfect for any Fall or Summer evening. This place checks all the boxes for me! Make sure to check out the weekly comedy show every Thursday!

