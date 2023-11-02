This Needs to Be Cleaned Up, It Looks Awful in Bayville, NJ

What a horrible eye sore in Bayville. It looks absolutely horrible as I drive by it everyday on Rt. 9 (Atlantic City Blvd.).

What will finally be done and who is going to finally clean it up. It's been like this now for about 3 or 4 years. The grass is so long, the building is rundown, and everything looks horrible.

Does anyone know what's going on at this place we all loved. I know I loved it.

Blackbeard's Cave was a great spot for my daughter and I miss those great memories she and I used to have.

I would take her and her friends to play at the arcade, then head out to the bumper boats and the mini roller coaster. It was adorable for little kids.

Blackbeard's Cave was a little adventure amusement park on Rt. 9 in Bayville, NJ. It was filled with adorable smaller rides in Adventure Station. They had swings, a cute dinosaur ride, a dragon roller coaster that kids loved, and so much more. They had a bouncy house, batting cages, a climbing wall, and go-karts. The fun we had in the tank tag.

As a parent of smaller children in the Bayville, Beachwood, Pine Beach area, this was perfect for us to bring the kids. We didn't have to drive to Seaside Heights or Point Pleasant Beach for some summertime fun for the boardwalk, we had it right in our town.

We had so many events and appearances at Blackbeard's Cave. They had a little snack bar off to the side, near the miniature golf, across from the batting cages, and they had specials for our listeners when they would come out, it was just a nice time. The memories never end.

Do you know what the plans are for Blackbeard's in Bayville? Will it be another smaller amusement park and someone will come in and clean it up? I hope so, it would be so good for Bayville.

These pictures show the run-down and abandoned Blackbeard's. It's so sad to think, not that long ago, we were having a lot of fun at Blackbeard's.

