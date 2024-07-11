This N.J. High School is Number 1 in the Nation for STEM Students

What Are STEM Schools

So what exactly are "STEM" schools? According to the STEM Education Research Center, "STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education. It is an interdisciplinary approach that helps students succeed in college and in their future careers. The focus of a STEM education is hands-on, problem-based learning."

As it turns out, the number one STEM school in America is in New Jersey. It is located in Monmouth County. NJ.com published a recent article that talked about the best STEM schools in America. Leading the way is High Technology High School in Lincroft in Monmouth County which topped U.S. News & World Report's list of the best 500 STEM schools in the country.

How do they rate these schools? "U.S. News & World Report used the percentage of students who took and passed math and science Advanced Placement tests in 2022 to rank the top 500 STEM schools from those in its larger 2024 listings of the best high schools in the country."

High Tech High School Google Maps loading...

What an honor for this New Jersey high school. The number one rated STEM high school in America! So if your kids are excelling and you are thinking ahead to grades 9-12 you may want to look into High Technology High School in Lincroft.

High Tech High School is located on the campus of Brookdale Community College at 765 Newman Springs Rd, Lincroft, NJ 07738. CLICK HERE for more information and details about High Tech High School. Congratulations High Tech High School :)

