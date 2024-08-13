Avoid This Snake

I must admit that I am an animal lover but if I had to put an animal at the bottom of my "love" list the snake might be sitting on or close to the bottom. I am not a fan of snakes and they join other reptiles and bugs lol.

You may not think of venomous snakes here in Jersey, but we have a rattlesnake that is one to avoid in the Garden State. When it comes to dangerous snakes there are two that stand out according to Google AI Overview, "New Jersey has two venomous snakes: the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead. Both are reclusive but will defend themselves if threatened."

When it comes to the most dangerous snake, between the northern copperhead and the timber rattlesnake, the timber rattlesnake is chosen as the most dangerous snake in New Jersey. Google AI Overview says " Timber rattlesnakes are generally considered more dangerous than northern copperheads."

So the answer to the question "What is the most dangerous snake in New Jersey?" is the timber rattlesnake. "These snakes have the most toxic venom of the two species and are about four times more likely to cause death or major effects than copperheads."

They also point out that the timber rattlesnake is a heavy-bodied snake. The northern copperhead snake's venom is "relatively mild and bites are usually not life-threatening. However, their bites can cause significant pain and you should seek immediate medical help if you think you've been bitten."

