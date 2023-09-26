This is the Best Spot to Catch Sunrise in New Jersey

Many times I have gotten up in the dark gathered my camera gear and headed out to get ready for some photos of the sunrise. Being on morning radio I have had the privilege of seeing the sunrise for the past 33 years and that is a pretty cool perk of the job. If you haven't checked out a "sunrise" recently and you want a nice "pick me up", set your alarm clock for an early start and get up to see this magical show. It helps to pick a nice clear morning lol so you get the best view, check the weather forecast ahead of time.

Love Exploring did a recent survey and they discussed the best places to see "sunrise" around the nation. "There’s something quietly dramatic about dark skies brightening into daylight, whether in whisperingly pale pastel shades from lilac to apricot or fiery swirls of orange, gold and red. We’ve selected the best spots for spectacular sunrises in each US state, from pristine beaches to mountains that glow pink and yellow as each new day begins." This list is impressive and one I may keep handy for the next time we travel so we can check out some of these fantastic locations to catch "sunrise" in America.

In the Love Exploring piece, they choose Fort Lee Historic Park in Bergen County as the best location in New Jersey to catch a sunrise. "Fort Lee Historic Park perches on a bluff above the Hudson River, with clear views across to Manhattan. The clifftop park, home to a reconstructed Revolutionary War encampment, is densely forested and woven through with hiking trails and scenic overlooks. Morning skies over the George Washington Bridge, which links the park to New York City, are vividly painted with streaks of gold, peach and purple." I have visited this park and the views are breathtaking. Whether you agree this is our best "sunrise" view or not, it's definitely a location worth visiting here in the Garden State.

What location would you select for your favorite "Jersey sunrise"? Share your spots so we can take advantage and head out to see for ourselves, don't forget to bring your camera.

